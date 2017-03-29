The Bollywood, business and fashion world came under one roof on March 28 to attend the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2017. Hosted by Sophie Choudry, the ceremony was a star-studded affair with celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan in attendance.

The highlight of the award ceremony was Varun's fun moments as he made comedian Russell Peters and Brian Bade, CEO Reliance Digital, dance to the tunes of Tamma Tamma. The actor also bagged the Popular Choice Awards.

The debutante in the awards category was Mira Rajput who shared the title of Stylish Couple of the Year with husband Shahid Kapoor. Alia, Anushka, Disha Patani and Katrina were among the celebrities who bagged Hello! Hall of Fame Awards this year.

The awards are a yearly affair to honour the best in various fields. Take a look at the complete list of winners here:

1. Culinary excellence award: Gaggan Anand

2. Contribution to arts: Akbar Padamsee

3. Fresh face of the year: Disha Patani

4. Entertainer of the year: Anushka Sharma

5. Creative maverick of the year: Hrithik Roshan

6. New age luxury entrepreneur: Sonu Shivdasani

7. Contribution to sports: Yashodhara Raje Scindia

8. Young business leader of the year: Sanjiv Bajaj

9. Personality of the year: Amitabh Bachchan

10. Visionary woman of the year: Twinkle Khanna

11. Timeless icon of the year: Shobha De

12. Outstanding talent of the year: Alia Bhatt

13. Glamour icon of the year: Katrina Kaif

14. Humanitarian endeavour: Adar Poonawalla

15. Excellence in fashion: Sabyasachi Mukherji

16. Stylish woman of the year: Roohi Jaikishan

17. Contribution to society: Neerja Birla

18. Corporate debutant: Manasi Kirloskar

19. Popular choice: Varun Dhawan

20. Reliance uber personality of the year: Varun Dhawan

21. Stylish couple of the year: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

22. Lifetime achievement: Amjad Ali Khan

23. Enterprising personality of the year: Ajay Bijli

24. Business leader of the year: Harsh Goenka

Check out a few pictures from the event and also, watch Varun and Russell Peters' dance here: