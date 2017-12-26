The year 2017 has been incredible for young scion of Akkineni family, Akhil, who has proved his mettle in acting as well as in cricket through the movie Hello and CCL (Celebrity Cricket League).

Akhil Akkineni had a very tough time, when his debut movie Akhil: The Power of Jua bombed at the box office. He took two years to come up with his next film and his hard work and perseverance has paid off. His brilliant performance in the film Hello has impressed both the critics and audience.

The young actor ‏could not thank his fans enough, as he tweeted: "Thank you for all the love and appreciation really means a lot to all of us and the whole team is greatfull."

Akhil Akkineni continued: "HELLO! friends, what an incredible journey it has been! I want to Thank each one of you individually for being a part of it. Just tweet to me @akhilakkineni8 with #HelloAkhil and I will personally reply to you!"

The younger son of Akkineni Nagarjuna is the captain of the Telugu Warriors team, which won the CCL match on Sunday. Akhil Akkineni ‏tweeted, "Good win yesterday for @TeluguWarriors1 in our first t10 game, more games today. See you guys at the stadium and a big thanks to all watching on tv."

Under his captaincy, the Telugu Warriors team has won CCL's champions trophy thrice. Akhil Akkineni received the trophy from none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi. The thrilled actor tweeted, "He added, "A very special moment for us... 3 @ccl Championships in a row!!! Really proud of the team and their commitment! @TeluguWarriors1."