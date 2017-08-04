It looks like two-wheeler major TVS is readying an electric scooter that could heat up the segment in India. In what appears to be an all-electric scooter based on the Jupiter model of TVS was spied testing for the first time.

If this is true, then TVS could be launching its first electric scooter in India. The new prototype of TVS was caught on camera while charging at an apartment in Bengaluru. While the test mule spotted was heavily camouflaged, the logo on the instrument cluster of the scooter indicated that the model is from the house of TVS. The new scooter from TVS is believed to be in its initial stages of development, thus not giving away much on the other technicalities of the model.

The images indicate that the new electric scooter will feature drum brakes and monoshock suspension at the rear. The new scooter is expected to have similarities with the Jupiter scooter of the company along with features like alloy wheels. The battery pack of the electric scooter is likely to be located below the seat. The details of the battery pack are not known yet.

TVS is also believed to be working on the 125cc model of the Jupiter. The Jupiter 125 was caught on camera quite a few times already. It remains to be seen which of these will actually make it to the showrooms of the company. Currently, the Jupiter is powered by a 109cc engine, which can churn out 7.88bhp of power at 7500 rpm along with the peak torque of 8Nm at 5500rpm.

Ather Energy, a startup based out of Bengaluru is another company, which is working on an electric scooter for the Indian market. The Ather S340 was originally expected to make its entry into the market this year, but the launch was delayed as the company is currently working on every aspect of the product from the scratch.

Source: ACI