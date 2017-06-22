Ten sets of lovers, 10 dynamic New York City eras and one musical, a film adaptation of the 1994 Michael John LaChiusa titled Hello Again has just released the trailer.

The movie adaptation of the theatrical presentation comes with some heavyweight names from the theatrical industry. However, the trailer sets your pulse racing as the storyline involves some raunchy sexual encounters from different time zones.

The story is set in New York City where 10 lost souls are in search of their soulmates. Through the musical, these 10 characters come across people they think they are meant to be with, a string of love affairs are highlighted and as a result, a series of steamy sex scenes form a part of the story.

The critically acclaimed play was based on a play by Arthur Schnitzler. The play was then adapted into an Off-Broadway musical by LaChiusa in 1994. Years after, the film adaptation is releasing.

Though a film adaptation, the makers have chosen to feature some of the best theatre actors who have earlier been seen in numerous TV shows. The film featuring Audra McDonald, Martha Plimpton, T.R. Knight (from Grey's Anatomy fame), Rumer Willis (known for his role in Empire), Jenna Ushkowitz (from Glee), Sam Underwood (featured in Fear the Walking Dead), Nolan Gerard Funk (Awkward actor), Cheyenne Jackson (seen in American Horror Story), and Tyler Blackburn (from Pretty Little Liars), among others.

Entertainment Weekly reveals that the film is directed by Tom Gustafson. The liberating movie attempts to showcase the lustful love stories featuring gay characters – Audra McDonald is seen teasing Martha Plimpton as she caresses her curves in one of the scenes – among other love stories.

Hello Again Trailer:

The movie is reported to screen at numerous film festivals organised through the summer. It will eventually be played at regional theatre-hosted events.