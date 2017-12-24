Akhil Akkineni's Hello opened to an average response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T) box office and failed to beat the first-day collection record of his debut movie Akhil: the Power of Jua.

Akhil could not get the much-needed break from Akhil: the Power of Jua as it bombed at the box office. He took two years to come with his next titled Hello. He left no stone unturned to make it a big hit. Nagarjuna has spent a massive amount on its production and adapted some unique strategies to promote the film. But it clashed with MCA (Middle Class Abbayi), which hit the screens a day before it.

Since MCA received a negative response from the audiences, industry experts predicted that Hello would get a bigger opening and beat the first-day record of Akhil: the Power of Jua. But the film shocked them by getting an average opening and making a poor collection at the AP/T box office on the first day.

Hello has collected approximately Rs 4.20 crore gross at the AP/T box office on the first day and earned Rs 2.70 crore for its distributors, who shelled out Rs 26.50 crore on its theatrical rights. The film could not make even half of the collection of Akhil: the Power of Jua, which grossed Rs 10.10 crore (Rs 7.59 crore share).

Here are the area-wise earnings of Hello and Akhil. These are estimated numbers and they may not match with the actual figures released by the makers or distributors. All the figures are in Rs and crore.

Area Hello Akhil Nizam 0.90 2.30 Ceded 0.45 1.39 Vizag 0.33 0.81 G East 0.18 0.78 G West 0.13 0.45 Krishna 0.22 0.65 Guntur 0.40 0.88 Nellore 0.09 0.33 AP/T total 2.70 7.59

The Vikram Kumar-directed romantic action film was received positively by the audiences and critics and the word of mouth was expected to boost its collection on Saturday. But it did not happen, as its numbers have continued to be below the expectations on the second day.

As per early estimates, Hello has collected approximately Rs 4.05 crore at the AP/T box office on Saturday, taking its two-day total to Rs 8.25 crore gross. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 5.34 crore for its distributors.