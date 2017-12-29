Akhil Akkineni's Hello has crossed the collection mark of Rs 30 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week. The movie has beaten the lifetime record of his debut film Akhil: The Power of Jua.

Hello was released in over 700 screens across the globe on December 22. After seeing its huge hype and promotion, the trade pundits had predicted that it would start with a bang. The movie opening to superb response in the US premieres on Thursday, but it made an average collection on its opening day in India. It could not beat the first-day record of Akhil Akkineni's flop film Akhil: The Power of Jua.

While its counterpart MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) got negative talk, Hello garnered an extremely positive response from the critics and audiences. However, this strong word of mouth also could not help the film, as it could not show a big jump in its collection over the weekend as well as on the weekdays.

As per early estimates, Hello has collected over Rs 34 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week. In just seven days, the Vikram Kumar-directed movie has gone smash the lifetime record of Akhil: The Power of Jua, which collected Rs 33.65 crore gross in the global market in its full theatrical run.

Made on a whopping budget of over Rs 30 crore, Hello has fetched Rs 32 crore for its producers from its global theatrical rights. As per the estimates, the Akhil Akkineni and Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer has earned over Rs 17 crore for its distributors and recovered 53.12 percent of their investments in 7 days.

Hello needs to return another Rs 15 crore to its distributors. But in its second week, the movie is clashing with new releases like Okka Kshanam and 2 Countries, which will force it out of some cinema halls and also take a toll on its collection. The film is likely to incur some amount of losses to the distributors.