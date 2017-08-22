It is long known now that Hellboy reboot is in the making. However, there was not much information available on the treatment and plot of the movie, until now. New updates from the comic book movie reveal that the film is not an origin movie.

Discussing the film's details with Collider, Hellboy star David K Harbour says the big screen adaptation is "not really an origin story movie." The actor revealed that the reboot is skipping the origin part of Hellboy and diving right into the action.

"There is something of [his origin], but it's not really an origin story movie. We kind of pick up the movie like we're running and gunning. We do have a little bit of stuff where we show stuff, but it really is a story and you just drop in with this guy," the Stranger Things star shared.

Comparing the treatment style to Indiana Jones, the actor explains that the movie will begin with the accepted fact that he is a demon guy. "In a way, I feel like that's kind of what Indiana Jones was. You start with him stealing the idol, but also you do go back to the university and you understand he's an archeologist, but this is just a guy who goes and steals idols and fights Nazis and wants to steal the Arc of the Covenant," he explained.

"But you never go back when he's a kid and you're like, 'How did he become Indiana Jones?' It's like no, we accept that this is Indiana Jones and I think that's what our story does too," he added.

Harbour added that there will be no questions like where, how and when asked as part of the plot. "You accept that there's this half-demon guy running around the world and being a paranormal investigator and solving crimes and also dealing with his own issues at the same time," he added.

Fans need to understand that the actor is nowhere connecting the two movies' plot lines. He is merely explaining the style chosen to set off the Hellboy movie.

For those of you following the comic series will know that Hellboy was adapted into a movie in 2004. So there will obviously be comparisons with Ron Perlman's version. Addressed the comparison, Harbour clarifies that this movie is different from Perlman's Hellboy.

"Ron sort of embraces this machismo in himself and in Hellboy, and I really like it and it's super fun and it's a super fun performance. But I think Hellboy has a certain psycho-dynamic, where occasionally he has to prove that he's the lion, has to roar, and I think he struggles with his own masculinity. But I don't think he needs that as much as maybe those other movies," he told MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"I have a bit of a different take on his capability or his slickness. I sort of think that for me he's a little less skilled at constructing that persona," he added.

Hellboy begins production this fall. The film is being readapted by Game of Thrones director Neil Marshall.