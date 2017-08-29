Hellboy is set to return to recreate the anti-hero comic character once again on the silver screen. While the casting is still going on, it was announced that Game of Thrones actor Ed Skrein was taken on board to play Major Ben Daimio in the reboot movie.

While this was great news for the British actor, the announcement did not go down well with fans of the comic series. Avid followers of Hellboy took to Twitter to pour their anguish towards the choice of actor. Calling the casting as "whitewashing" an Asian character once again, the backlash raised high on social media and led to Skrein stepping down from the role.

Responding to the backlash, the actor took to Instagram and Twitter with a post confirming that he is no longer associated with the project. The actor also provided an explanation to fans about his decision to step down. "I must do what I feel is right," he informed his followers.

In the post, the actor, who was last seen in GoT and Deadpool, confessed that he was unaware about the character's roots and linage when he accepted the role.

"It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voices in the Arts. I feel it is important to honour and respect that. Therefore I have decided to step down so the role can be cast appropriately," he explained.

"Representation of ethnic diversity is important, especially to me as I have a mixed heritage family. It is our responsibility to make moral decisions in difficult times and to give voice to inclusivity. It is my hope that one day these discussions will become less necessary and that we can help make equal representation in the Arts a reality," he added.

Not only did he clarify his stand in the movie, the movie's producer told The Hollywood Reporter that it was the actor who approached the Hellboy team with the decision to leave.

"Ed came to us and felt very strongly about this. We fully support his unselfish decision. It was not our intent to be insensitive to issues of authenticity and ethnicity, and we will look to recast the part with an actor more consistent with the character in the source material," producers Larry Gordon, Lloyd Levin, Millennium and Lionsgate told in the statement.

Skrein's decision to step down was welcomed with positive reactions. Stranger Things star David Harbour, who plays the titular role in Hellboy, tweeted in support of his decision and said, "Hey internet. Thank you for your voices. An injustice was done and will be corrected. Many thanks to @edskrein for doing what is right."

This isn't the first time that the internet exploded after a white actor was chosen for Asian roles. There was a backlash earlier this year when Scarlett Johansson was chosen to lead Ghost in the Shell. Marvel's Doctor Strange was also attacked for their casting.