At least one person was killed and another injured in a rockslide on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, California, on Wednesday, September 27. Yosemite National Park said that the rockfall was near the Waterfall climbing route on the eastern face of the rock.
Helicopter on scene after fatal rockslide at Yosemites El Capitan
- September 29, 2017 14:23 IST
