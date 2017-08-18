Damn, it is getting uncontrollably hot in here and Heidi Klum should be blamed for it. The 44-year-old diva is defying age and showing everyone how to sensually grow old. This time, she stripped down to unveil the sixth ad campaign for her lingerie label, Heidi Klum Intimates.

The diva teased her line on Instagram a couple of times before the official photos were launched. One cannot stop admiring her toned body, defined abs and her curves in the pictures.

Of the many pictures shared online, there were a few that stood out. In one picture, Klum is sporting a black 'Tuberose Tryst Contour' balconnet bra, matching bikini, and thigh-high stockings. In another, she is seen posing in peachy 'Dreamtime' underwire bra and matching thong.

Shot against a beautiful floral backdrop, the model showed off her best side in a variety of lacy lingerie. She donned a range of bold red, sassy blues, raunchy nudes and other colourful matching lingerie for the camera.

Her FW/17 collection is set to come soon and will be priced between $25-$170, Daily Mail reports. The photos were taken by Italian photographer Francesco Carrozzini.

While the photos were shared on Heidi Klum's official website, Klum shared a few behind-the-scene pictures from the shoot on her Instagram. The photos shared saw her fully clothed but a few models wore the lingerie from her new collection.

44-летняя Хайди Клум в сексуальной фотосессии для собственной коллекции нижнего белья? #heidiklum A post shared by COSMOPOLITAN Russia (@cosmopolitan_russia) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

Girls you looked beautiful in my @heidiklumintimates ? Thank you !!!!!! A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Aug 17, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Apart from being occupied with the new line of lingerie, Klum is busy with America's Got Talent alongside Howie Mandel, Melanie Brown, Simon Cowell, and host Tyra Banks. She will also be seen judging Project Runway on Lifetime.

We're getting ready for the @ProjectRunway #Season16 premiere tomorrow! Can't wait for you all to watch! @zacposen @ninagarcia A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

A celebrity associated with Halloween recently returned from a lavish 10-day family vacation in Saint Barthélemy with her children - Johan, 10; Helene, 13; Lou, 7; and Henry, 11. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Vito Schnabel.