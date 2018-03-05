If you thought that the curtains on Oscars 2018 were drawn after The Shape of Water was awarded the Best Picture, you are wrong. Every Academy Award function is followed by an epic after-party where celebrities, models and everyone from the entertainment industry come together to celebrate the Oscar winners of the year.

Heidi Klum was one among the many celebrities who attended the after-party. The former Victoria's Secret model's asymmetrical outfit flaunted her busty cleavage while revealing her bare back. The unusual gown sported tassels flowing from hip below that let the diva flaunt her long legs.

The 44-year-old opted to let her locks fall off her shoulder. She sported diamond studded jewelry – which included diamond bracelet, rings, and earrings – while she made her way into the party on a pair of nude stilettoes.

Klum's appearance came hours after she was spotted wearing a body-hugging revealing gown at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Viewing Party. She wore a gorgeous Georges Hobeika gown with a sheer keyhole-cutout that flaunted her ample assets.

The dress featured intricate beading on it that ran from all over the dress. The fitting dress highlighted her curvy figure while a high slit on the front of the dress helped the model flaunt her long toned legs.

As for Kendall Jenner, she got the shutterbugs busy when she graced the Oscar party wearing a beautiful black plunging mini dress. The semi-sheer outfit gave a view of her skin through the lace dress that revealed her black lingerie.

The dress' highlight was the oversized sleeves. Letting her straight hair fall behind her shoulders, the model walked into the party on a pair of Christian Louboutin heels. Kendall completed the look with a pair of glittering green chandelier earrings.

Other stars present at the event included Alessandra Ambrosio, Miley Cyrus, Halle Berry and more.