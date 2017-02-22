Sudeep and Ravichandran-starrer Hebbuli is an action entertainer, which is jointly bankrolled by Raghunath and Umapathy Srinivas. This is the second directorial venture of cinematographer-turned-director S Krishna of Gajakesari fame.

Hebbuli box office collection: Sudeep's film will collect Rs 20 crore in 1st week

Popular actress Amala Paul is making her debut in Kannada with Hebbuli. Kabir Duhan Singh will be seen in the role of a villain, while P Ravishankar, Ravi Kishan (Bhojpuri actor), Sampath Raj and many others are in the supporting cast.

A Karunakar, a former associate of S Krishna, has handled the cinematography while Deepu S Kumar has edited the flick. Arjun Janya has composed the music for Hebbuli and a few tracks, including Hulli Hulli and Usire Usire, have struck the right chord with the audience.

Sudeep plays the role of a para commando in Hebbuli. The film narrates the story of a soldier, who protects the people from enemies at the border, but what happens when none is there to shield his own family members. In short, the audience will get to witness the dangerous side of a rebel armyman in the Kannada flick.

V Ravichandran will be seen as Sudeep's elder brother and an IAS officer named Sathyamurthy in Hebbuli. The film has generated a lot of positive buzz and the audience has pinned high hopes on it. Will it live up to the viewers' expectations?

The first midnight show is about to start in just a few hours and the audience can read the viewers' response below: