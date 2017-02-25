Sudeep's Hebbuli is enjoying good viewership in theatres across the state. The Kannada movie was released on 23 February ahead of Shivaratri festival.

Hebbuli was released in over 450 screens in Karnataka. The good pre-release buzz ensured to give an earth-shattering opening to the Sudeep's film. The advance booking had given indication of the film registering a never-before response for a Kiccha film.

The film has grossed over Rs 11 crore in the first two days at the Karnataka box office. Please note that it is an estimated figure and not an official number. The movie is expected to do good business during the weekend.

The response has visibly delighted Sudeep, who shared his excitement on Twitter. He wrote, "Awesome to see th theater list outside our state.. even more whelming to see it goin crazily full..Thank u all.[sic]"

Hebbuli is an action thriller in which Sudeep plays the role of a para commando. Crazy Star Ravichandran has done the role of an IAS officer in the film. Popular South Indian actress Amala Paul will be seen as the female lead in the Kannada flick.

Cinematographer-turned-director S Krishna has written and directed Hebbuli, which is bankrolled by S Raghunath and Umapathy Srinivas. Arjun Janya has composed the music, A Karunakar has handled the cinematography and Deepu S Kumar has edited the flick.

The movie tells the story of an army officer, who returns home following the death of his brother. The challenge before him is to eliminate the people, who killed his brother.