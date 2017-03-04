Sudeep's Hebbuli has completed its first week in theatres and has earned a good collection at the Sandalwood box office. Despite getting mixed reviews, the film has enjoyed good viewership in theatres.

Talking to International Business Times India, producer Umapathy Gowda has claimed that the movie has been grandly welcomed by the audience and they are happy with the film's performance. "Hebbuli is doing well across Karnataka. People are enjoying the story and Sudeep's performance among many other interesting things in the film," the elated producer said.

"The interesting part of the story is that Hebbuli is running into packed houses outside Karnataka as well. In Hyderabad and Mumbai, the tickets for the weekend shows have been completely sold out, which indicates how people are receiving the film."

The producer cautiously points out that Hebbuli business might drop due to the examination season, but is confident of the movie being stable for a few more weeks.

However, the plans to release the movie abroad have undergone changes. "We will delay it by two more weeks as we fear the movie might leak from overseas," Umapathy claims. Generally, the pirated copies hit the market once the movie is released outside. Hence, the makers have smartly decided to delay the overseas release of Hebbuli, which was supposed to hit screens on March 10.

Hebbuli is made on a lavish budget and has already minted over Rs 20 crore. The Kannada movie, which is distributed by Jack Manju, has to hold well for a few more weeks to earn the 'hit' status at the box office.

The S Krishna-directorial is a revenge sage in which Sudeep, Ravichandran and Amala Paul are in the lead roles.