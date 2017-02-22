Kiccha Sudeep's Hebbuli is likely to set new benchmarks at the box office when it hits the screens this Thursday, February 23. The Kannada movie is releasing big as it is seeing the light of the day in over 500 screens.

The entire industry has set its eyes on the Sudeep-starrer as this is one of the most-awaited Kannada movies of recent times. In fact, it is also being said that Hebbuli is Kabali (Rajinikanth's Tamil film) of Sandalwood, taking the huge craze around the flick into consideration.

A rough estimate by the makers indicates that Hebbuli is releasing in over 500 screens in the state. To meet the demand for tickets, multiplexes and single screens are even planning special shows. In Bengaluru alone, the Kannada flick has over 325 shows on the opening day, which is a new record for a Kannada film.

The makers have also tied up with PVR, which will help Hebbuli to release in other states as well. The multiplex is releasing the flick in 13 states.

Producer Umapathy, while talking to International Business Times India said that they are expecting the movie to have an earth-shattering opening. "Hebbuli is creating a never-before hype and we expect the movie to gross around Rs 20 crore in the first week," he said.

If the movie manages to reach the aforementioned number, it will be a new record at the Kannada box office.

Hebbuli is written and directed by Krishna. The movie has V Ravichandran in an important role, while Amala Paul plays the female lead. Kabir Duhan Singh, P Ravi Shankar, Avinash and others are in the cast. The Kannada flick has Arjun Janya's music, A Karunakar's cinematography and Deepu S Kumar's editing.