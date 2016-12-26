The audio of Kiccha Sudeep's Hebbuli was formally launched on Sunday, December 25, on the occasion of Christmas. The makers unveiled the album at a grand event held at Davangere in Karnataka.

The music launch was attended by Sudeep, Ravichandran and many others from the team. The event was held at a government school ground with much fanfare. However, Amala Paul did not turn up at the event for some reasons. "Merry Christmas everyone Bringing in the merry this year right on #Christmas through #Hebbuli! Audio Launch today! Will miss being there. [sic]" the actress tweeted.

The movie features six songs composed by popular musician Arjun Janya. Siddharth Basrur, Vijay Prakash, Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik, Rajesh Krishnan and others have sung the numbers that have been written by Chethan, Sandeep Nayak, Kaviraj and Harsha Priya.

Arjun Janya has come up with a variety of songs for the album. Hulli Hulli and Devare tracks have started getting a good response from viewers. The bar song titled Yennenu Soda sung by Vijay Prakash and Rajesh Krishnan is also showing all the signs of becoming a chartbuster.

Hebbuli stars Sudeep and Ravichandran in the lead roles. The movie marks the debut of Amala Paul in Kannada films. Kabir Duhan Singh will be seen in a negative role in the film, which also stars Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, Sampath Raj and others.

S Krishna of Gajakesari fame has written the story and directed the film, which is jointly produced by Raghunath and Umapathy Srinivas. While A Karunakar has handled the cinematography, Deepu S Kumar has edited Hebbuli. The film is likely to be out in February.

Listen to the songs below

The audio of Hebbuli has been released by Zee Music South. Listen to the tracks here: