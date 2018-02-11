Every year, around 6.5 million companion animals end up in animal shelters in the US, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Little Lilou was one of such unfortunate pooches. But her transformation from a helpless creature with severe skin infection to a robust bulldog after getting love and care may lead you repose faith in humanity.

Also read: US college student flushes hamster down airport toilet after Spirit Airlines 'refuses to let her fly with it'

Lilou was just seven months when she was found roaming around in the streets with respiratory problem and blisters all over her body. Following her rescue in 2015, she was first placed with an emergency foster carer in California, where she received treatment for infections.

Cora Frazer, Lilou's 37-year-old current owner, said that she became almost fur-less and was terrified of people. She fell in love with the pup as soon as she saw a cute photo on the Facebook page of the shelter.

After the foster care, Lilou was sent to Northwest Dog Project (NWDP) in Eugene, Oregon, where she received treatment for her damaged skin. With daily medicated baths and coconut oil massage, she started recovering. However, before new hair came out, the poor girl was left completely naked as every strand fell out exposing her black-spotted pink skin.

"Lilou was pretty fearful and shut down when she first arrived. Everything was baby steps with her," said Emma Scott, co-founder of NWDP, according to Metro.

Emma further said that with special baths, nutritious diet, coconut oil rubbing sessions and lots of love, "Lilou grew stronger and healthier and goofier by the day". She was then put for adoption and ultimately got the home she deserved in January 2016.

However, it was not an easy transition. Cora, who is a vintage shop owner, said that Lilou was terrified of her and her partner Carl Ernst. But with time and patience, the pup slowly began trusting them and at last became friends with their other three dogs.

Cora said, probably because of Lilou's shy nature and the fact that she is a mix breed she was dumped by a breeder who wanted a purebred bulldog.

Though she is still little wary of strangers and not comfortable in crowds, she is trying her best to be more social.

She also has an Instagram account called 'lilouthebulldog', with almost 7k followers, where all her pictures are posted. She is often seen taking peaceful naps or exploring new places.

It is really surprising to see how a little bit of love and affection can change a life.

Check out some of her pictures here: