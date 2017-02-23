Heartwarming footage of homeless man celebrating permanent job offer and first pay check

Heartwarming footage of homeless man celebrating permanent job offer and first pay check Close
CCTV footage of a homeless man celebrating the offer of a permanent job has gone viral. The clip, which was uploaded to Facebook on 17 February by Aaron James Doyle, has been viewed over 1.8m times on the social media platform.
loading image
IBT TV
Milo Yiannopoulos quits Breitbart after paedophilia controversy
Most popular