34-day-old Sahar Dofdaa died on 22 October in Eastern Ghouta after suffering from severe malnutrition. UNICEF told AFP that over 1,100 children are thought to be suffering from various forms of malnutrition in that area, where humanitarian access is limited due to a government blockade.
Heartbreaking footage shows extent of child malnutrition in conflict-ridden Syria
- October 24, 2017 22:40 IST
