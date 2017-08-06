The animated short film by Beth David and Esteban Bravo, In A Heartbeat was posted on Youtube on July 31 and in just a week, it has racked up over 19 million views. Here is why audiences are absolutely loving it:

The boy-meet-boy storyline is so forward. A middle school boy is crushing over a fellow classmate. The redhead boy, Sherwin takes a shine on Jonathan, 'the most popular boy in school,' as described by the Tumblr page.

in a heartbeat was so pure pic.twitter.com/astVYi7yLa — emo boyfriend (@maleksolh) August 1, 2017

The simplicity of the story and the way it is presented is absolutely beautiful. The four-minute long animated story doesn't have any dialogues; just a moving score. Well, love doesn't really need words and the story beautifully expresses it.

Sherwin's heart volunteers to make the mission possible by literally jumping out of his chest but he is afraid to show his emotions. Well, the heart doesn't listen to him and follows the 'popular boy' to get his attention. After all, the heart wants what it wants.

"In a Heartbeat", Dan and Phil version (▰˘◡˘▰)



(it's transparent and available on my redbubble - link below) pic.twitter.com/BTbNBwhjIS — *:･ﾟ✧ marti *:･ﾟ✧ (@doddleshowell) August 1, 2017

The film's Tumblr page describes the movie as: "A closeted boy runs the risk of being outed by his own heart after it pops out of his chest to chase down the boy of his dreams."

my favorite thing about In a Heartbeat is the way that it perfectly illustrates that we cant control our hearts, we don't chose who we love pic.twitter.com/6X7NLnnez9 — zemmy (@caskrush) August 3, 2017

"With (In a Heartbeat), we wanted to challenge the preconceived notion that LGBTQ content is not appropriate or suitable for younger audiences," Esteban Bravo told NBC News. "It's an innocent and light-hearted story about a boy and his crush that we hope will resonate with younger people regardless of their background."

In a Heartbeat is produced by Ringling College of Art and Design and the beautiful score is composed by Arturo Cardelús.

Watch the short film here: