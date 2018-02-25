Sridevi's untimely death has once again reminded us of how unpredictable life is. She succumbed to a massive cardiac arrest at around 11:30 pm local time in Dubai on Saturday, her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor had confirmed. More details of her funeral are awaited.

Sridevi was all over social media a couple of days ago with her stunning pictures from Mohit Marwah's wedding in the UAE, which she attended along with her husband Boney Kapoor, daughter Khushi Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor clan.

She looked happy and vibrant in the pictures while posing with family members and was seen flashing her million-dollar smile to the camera.

She was also gearing up for her elder daughter Janhvi's Bollywood debut and doing everything possible to make sure her daughter's career was on the right track. But fate had other plans for her.

Possibly the biggest irony in life happened when Sridevi, just hours before her death, retweeted a video where TV actress Shraddha Arya, who plays Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, was seen imitating her iconic steps to one of her popular songs as a dance tribute to the Hawa Hawai girl.

Great tribute to the sridevi the Great legendary by preeta aka #shradhaarya#KundaliBhagya #aapkeaajaanese pic.twitter.com/Z41U8buozC — TV Serials gossips ???? (@GossipsTv) February 23, 2018

Apart from being a caring housewife, an actress, Sridevi was also a loving and doting mother to her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. And our hearts shattered into pieces when we saw the first poster of her elder daughter's debut film Dhadak pinned on her Twitter account.

It just goes to show where the level of her excitement and enthusiasm was and how eager she was to see her daughter performing on the silver screen. But life failed to fulfill her wishes.

It could just be a mere coincidence that Boney Kapoor's first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor also passed away before witnessing her son Arjun Kapoor make his debut in Bollywood with Ishaqzaade in 2012.