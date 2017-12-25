This man proves that Santa does not have any religion and can belong to any race.

An elderly Muslim man, whose real name is Hussain, has been playing Santa Claus for a boy-next-door in the United Kingdom.

According to Buzzfeed News, Hussain, a Muslim man who is now known as 'Grandad Christmas', was once spotted by the six-year-old boy named Alfie on the street of Tooting in South London in December 2013.

Little Alfie mistook him for Santa for his big white beard while he called him Santa. Hussain aka Santa also did not disappoint him as he gave him some money which led to Alfie's strong belief that he was the real Father Christmas.

Ever since Hussain regularly visits Alfie and his 13-year-old sister Hayley every year with a gift. He also visits them on their birthdays as well.

Tracy Ashford-Rose, Alfie's mother, recalled the incident in an interaction with Buzzfeed UK as she said, "my little Alfie shouting out for me, 'look it's Father Christmas!' "

Hussain "got three houses away and came back to knock on my door; he said he couldn't pass without giving a gift as my little boy thought he was Father Christmas," Ashford-Rose continued.

"This was four years ago, and we still exchange gifts to each other. He comes to see Alfie and my daughter Hayley on their birthdays and gives gifts, he never forgets, the dates.

She further added, "We now call him Grandad Christmas. We see him throughout the year, he shakes Alfie's hand, and has a cuddle. Christmas wouldn't be the same without him now."

Amanda Taylor-Purchase, a professional photographer and the family's former neighbour, told Buzzfeed News, "It's not very often that I get a tear in my eye at a photoshoot, but that guy just did it for me. I thought I had to tell that story."

"I've known Alfie since he was just a baby, there's not much that stops him in his tracks, but when he saw 'Father Christmas' he came running into me and said 'you've got to come, the real Santa Claus is at our door, he comes to our house.'"

Taylor-Purchase shared the heart-warming story on a local Facebook group, and it touched many people's heart that they said they wanted to give their own Christmas gifts to the "real Santa Claus".

She also described it as a 'sweetest thing' as she further explained, "Alfie doesn't see the colour of skin, the colour of clothing, he sees the colour of someone's heart."

"I don't want to make assumptions but if he's not a Christian man, if it's not his faith, but he's still doing all of this for a little boy, he's just going above and beyond," Taylor-Purchase added.