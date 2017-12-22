If you are a selfie-addict and cannot live through the day without a cup of freshly brewed coffee, then the "Selfieccino" is a must-try for you.

A London-based café named The Tea Terrace is taking the Latte art to a new level, offering Europe's first Selfieccino: The coffee features an image of the customer's face on the froth.

How do they do it?

To drink their own portrait over a sip of coffee, customers must order the drink and then message a picture of themselves through the café's app, where the barista will pull the photo from. Then they will upload it to a machine called Cino.

The barista will scan the picture and reproduce it onto the froth using a flavourless food colouring.

Customers are even given the choice of either a cappuccino or hot chocolate as their canvas. The process takes nearly four minutes and costs around £5.75 ($7.5).

"Due to social media, the dining experience has completely shifted," Ehab Salem Shouly, owner of The Tea Terrace, told Reuters. "It's not enough any more to just deliver great food and great service — it's got to be Instagram-worthy."

The Tea Terrace has produced over 400 personalised drinks ever since launching it on December 16.

The hashtag Selfieccino is going viral across all the social media platforms, including Instagram and Twitter.

The Tea Terrace is expanding its service across other two locations — in London Victoria and Guildford, Surrey.