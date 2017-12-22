If you are a selfie-addict and cannot live through the day without a cup of freshly brewed coffee, then the "Selfieccino" is a must-try for you.
A London-based café named The Tea Terrace is taking the Latte art to a new level, offering Europe's first Selfieccino: The coffee features an image of the customer's face on the froth.
How do they do it?
To drink their own portrait over a sip of coffee, customers must order the drink and then message a picture of themselves through the café's app, where the barista will pull the photo from. Then they will upload it to a machine called Cino.
The barista will scan the picture and reproduce it onto the froth using a flavourless food colouring.
Introducing the 'Selfieccino' ..... we are proud to be the first restaurant in the United Kingdom and the whole of Europe to introduce the Selfie/Cappuccino combo. Simply take a seflie, send it to our staff at The Tea Terrace Restaurant and Tea Room at the House of Fraser in London on Oxford Street, and they will make you a delicious Selfieccino which you can show off to all your friends on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. We have introduced new technology which allows us to print your selfie or any image or any message on the froth of your cappuccino. Don't you think it looks amazing?! The Selfieccino only costs £5.75 and is only available at our London Oxford Street branch from December 4th onwards.
Customers are even given the choice of either a cappuccino or hot chocolate as their canvas. The process takes nearly four minutes and costs around £5.75 ($7.5).
"Due to social media, the dining experience has completely shifted," Ehab Salem Shouly, owner of The Tea Terrace, told Reuters. "It's not enough any more to just deliver great food and great service — it's got to be Instagram-worthy."
Impressionada com o Capuccino Mileiníssima. Olha essa espuma gente?!?! Morri! ??? Dia de lançamento do Selfieccino. Fiquei que nem boba admirando isso. Demorei mais de 1 hora pra criar coragem e tomar o capuccino. Kkkk... Apaixonada. ☕️❤️☕️❤️Amei!!! Quero mais... #selfieccino #capuccino #casadecha #theterracetea #london #technology
The Tea Terrace has produced over 400 personalised drinks ever since launching it on December 16.
The hashtag Selfieccino is going viral across all the social media platforms, including Instagram and Twitter.
The Tea Terrace is expanding its service across other two locations — in London Victoria and Guildford, Surrey.