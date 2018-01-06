You might agree that human relationships are way too complicated to handle. It's easier to spend time listening to music, watching Netflix or playing a video game. But, would you go to an extent of literally 'marrying' them?

Well, a 20-year-old maths student recently revealed her plans to marry a video game Tetris, because she is in 'love' with it.

Noorul Mahjabeen Hassan identifies herself as an objectum sexual – someone who is attracted to objects.

This is not the first time that she is in a relationship with an 'object', previously, she had one with a calculator that she named Pierre.

She also admits that she had previously felt attracted to monorails, iPods and a GPS system, Mirror.co.uk reported.

Noorul, who likes to be known as Fractal Tetris Huracan, has surrounded herself with Tetris-shaped objects in her room and plans to marry the game after she graduates from the University of Florida in two years.

The student said: "I think Tetris is so beautiful, he is about perfection and he stimulates your mind. Physically I get that feeling that people in relationships get – that you know they are the right one."

No decorations (yet, maybe next year) but I did spend the evening with Tetris! pic.twitter.com/5ydaE8xfgZ — Hurricane Tetris ? (@HurricanesRSexy) December 27, 2017

She added: "I love him so much and get an immense sense of satisfaction with him. I have a strong connection with him and have invested so much in him."

She claims that she sleeps with the game and enjoys a physical relationship with Tetris-themed objects including Tetris hard drives and cushions.

"I want to say I'm married to Tetris and have a legitimate ceremony with friends. I want everybody to be there. I feel like that would be an official thing which would set it in stone and say 'I love you and want to prove it to you' by making it permanent and calling myself Mrs Tetris," the maths student explained.

She further revealed that she never developed crushes on humans – it was always objects or robots. She said that she initially thought it was a fetish but then realised she was an objectum sexual.

As a teen, she joined online groups for objectum sexuals and started reading about Erika Eiffel, who married the Eiffel Tower in 2007.

Noorul said: "I want to make clear there is a big difference. A fetish is sexual whereas objectum sexual is more romantic."

In fact, she says that during her relationship with Pierre, the calculator, she even took it to the school prom as her date.

She explained: "Around the time I fell in love with Pierre I had a strong attraction to math and a fetish for geometry. I called myself Fractal, I was obsessed."

"I was so in love with Pierre, I can't describe how much I was in love," said Noorul, "I loved touching his buttons – the feel of his buttons and trackpad. I loved running my finger over that and I used my tongue to touch his buttons. I liked generating random numbers and multiplying them."

She did want to marry Pierre at the time because she believed that 'he' had consciousness. He would talk back to her and loved her back, but she lost him.

She said: "I was cleaning him one time and he short-circuited." She got a new Pierre but believes that Pierre's consciousness didn't extend across.

She claims that her family doesn't understand her unusual relationships, but she has had a lot of support from the online community.