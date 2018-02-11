It was recently revealed that the future holds some alarming risks regarding the sun freezing over, which could possibly lead to another ice age. But in a much more contemporary world, the harsh temperatures at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics have cause makeup to freeze over, leaving BBC presenters struggling to deliver coherent commentary!

The temperatures dipping down to -23ºC in South Korea prompted presenter Amy Williams – a former skeleton racer and Olympic gold medalist — to tweet: "So anyone know of good make up that is oil based? Our latest update from other presenters in Pyeongchang, Korea for the Winter Olympics is that water based make up literally is freezing on your face it's that cold! #help #facefreeze."

So anyone know of good make up that is oil based?? Our latest update from other presenters in Pyeongchang, Korea for #winterOlympics is that water based make up literally is freezing on your face it’s that cold!! #help #facefreeze — Amy Williams (@AmyWilliamsMBE) February 9, 2018

Other BBC presenters, Eilidh Barbour, 35, and Radzi Chinyanganya, 31, at the location tweeted their own personal complaints!

Barbour spoke of the conditions, tweeting: "Will PyeongChang be too cold even for a Winter Olympics? It's not just me looking for the blankets. Even the skis are struggling to cope. My Samsung dies too. And my wireless headphones. It's a clear indication we should be inside rather than outside."

Will PyeongChang be too cold EVEN for a Winter Olympics? It’s not just me looking out the blankets. Even the skis are struggling to cope.... ?❄️ #windchill #subzero https://t.co/I6LmqES5kn — Eilidh Barbour (@EilidhBarbour) February 8, 2018

As per The Sun's report, a production source said: "A lot of the staff haven't had to work in such harsh conditions before. Make-up artists have struggled dealing with the extreme cold and have been frantically searching for alternative make-up solutions so the talent can still look good on camera as well as getting their words out without their teeth chattering."

We are about to go live from #PyeongChang2018! Day 1 of the Winter Olympics from midnight on BBC1. Come join us! pic.twitter.com/uvfT0LjMgd — Eilidh Barbour (@EilidhBarbour) February 9, 2018

Nothing — be it piercing chills or frozen makeup — could however obstruct the unstoppable Tongan cross-country skier Pita Taufatofua.

Appearing topless in his national costume, he graced the opening ceremony with just a sheath of oil shielding him from the harsh cold, keeping his Polynesian nation's flag waving proud at the ceremony!

After competing in Taekwondo in Rio, he retrained as a cross-country skier, Daily Mail Online reported. He has since been practicing on sand, with planks tied to his feet in an attempt to get a feeling for the sport.

The -1ºC weather proved to have no effect on Team Bermuda either, as they flaunted their country's namesake shorts at the ceremony!