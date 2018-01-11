Creeps can go to any extent to show their creepiness, especially when it comes to sexual harassment. But this Kerala man's innovative 'chappal camera' technique to harass women takes it a step ahead.

A Kerala man named Baiju put a lot of hard work and a unique technique to capture upskirt photos and videos of girls without their consent at the Kerala Kalolsavam, the annual state school arts festival being held at Thrissur in central Kerala.

The man has been capturing upskirt photos of girls incessantly at the school arts festival. But he did not have a phone in his hands. Instead, he kept it in his chappal, a The News Minute report said.

But how did he manage to do it without being noticed?

According to TNM, Baiju had somehow managed to insert a phone into his slipper, to make this impossible to possible. He cut a hole on the upper surface of the slipper and slipped a phone between the sole and the upper surface of it while keeping the camera facing upward through the hole.

Besides this, he also kept the phone inside a custom-made steel cover to avoid any kind of damage.

He went to the festival wearing his innovative 'chappal camera' and tried to take upskirt pictures.

But, unfortunately, his frequent movement from one place to another while looking down to his foot every now and then made the cops suspicious.

A policeman told TNM, "He would just stand in a crowd and try to take videos. Sometimes he would keep the camera on and keep the slipper in a crowd and he would just watch from a distance. I have never seen something like this."

That's not all! The man was also carrying another phone in case the phone inside the chappal ran out of battery. So, he could switch the phone.

However, the man has been arrested and his ingenious hack to capture upskirt pictures of women has been exposed.

This kind of creepy sexual harassment is nothing new as TNM also mentioned a few similar instances that happened earlier.

A Delhi-based lawyer was held in 2015 for taking upskirt photos of women using a shoe camera while last year a UK businessman has been held on similar charges.

In fact, in 2014, action has been taken in a similar case in Japan where shoe cameras were being specially designed for the creeps to take upskirt photos.