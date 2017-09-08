If you thought your Tinder date was awkward and bad, you better have a story that could top the one you are about to read. This one memorable (and unfortunate) date involved a nice dinner, poop and fire fighters.

The hilarious incident took place with a Bristol student named Liam Smyth, who swiped right a woman on Tinder. After meeting up for dinner at a restaurant, Smyth invited the woman home for some wine. On reaching, she excused herself to use the washroom.

Unfortunately for her, the toilet didn't flush properly and the anonymous woman decided to collect the poop and throw it out the window. But to make things worse, the dump landed between a narrow gap between the windows.

Calling herself an amateur gymnast, the woman wiggled her way between the bathroom window gap to retrieve it but got stuck. Ultimately, she had to call Smyth for help who ended up calling fire fighters for help.

While the world heard Smyth's side of the story via GoFundMe page, where Smyth posted the incident, seeking money for a new window, he chose to keep the woman's identify anonymous.

However, after the story went viral, the 24-year-old has reportedly broken her silence on Reddit and gave her side of the story.

This is Liam whose first date involved a bag of poo and his companion being rescued by firecrews. Speaking to @PhilWilliams @bbc5live soon pic.twitter.com/ojmWxVe7xY — Jon Kay (@jonkay01) September 5, 2017

Calling the incident "cringing," the she claims that was "literally on my knees cringing and apologising." Recalling the incident, the woman wrote: "I am indeed the shamed Shirehampton s*** slinger. My friends have been comparing me to Miranda Hart. It's not something I'm proud of, but people are laughing, and if I'm making people happy then I'm not going to complain."

An eventful evening for Temple fire crews. https://t.co/FNbCNuVu5z pic.twitter.com/gZS8Cpmn9q — Avon Fire & Rescue (@AvonFireRescue) September 5, 2017

She also clarified that, "It was a panic response and within seconds I knew I'd made a terrible mistake. I would have left, but I just couldn't do that to him. I make bad choices sometimes but I like to think I'm not a bad person, and to me that would have been bad [to leave]."

jesus christ read the entire thing. wildest date ever https://t.co/Ujf4ZxjeD9 pic.twitter.com/oHNLX7HuCF — Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) September 5, 2017

The girl added, "I feel like if I had and he'd found me out after though I'd probably be in a worse position now. I swear I was literally on my knees cringing and apologising. He was so good about it though, just laughed with me rather than at me. It was one of the hardest things I've ever had to say."

