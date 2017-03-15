- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
Health and Safety Executive to investigate after dash cam shows man pop out of unmarked manhole
The Health and Safety Executive have confirmed that they are going to be carrying out an investigation after a man was spotted clambering out of a manhole cover on a main road. Alastair McCulloch was driving through the small town of Coleford in Gloucestershire when he spotted the man wearing a high visibility jacket exiting the manhole cover, but the cover had no safety barriers or warnings around it.
