Health and Safety Executive to investigate after dash cam shows man pop out of unmarked manhole

Health and Safety Executive to investigate after dash cam shows man pop out of unmarked manhole Close
The Health and Safety Executive have confirmed that they are going to be carrying out an investigation after a man was spotted clambering out of a manhole cover on a main road. Alastair McCulloch was driving through the small town of Coleford in Gloucestershire when he spotted the man wearing a high visibility jacket exiting the manhole cover, but the cover had no safety barriers or warnings around it.
loading image
IBT TV
Border Wars: The view from both sides of the fight over US immigration
Most popular