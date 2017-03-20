- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
-
- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Head of Google Europe apologises for online adverts appearing near extremist material
The head of Google in Europe has apologised to advertisers for their context appearing near to offensive or extremist material. Speaking at Advertising Week Europe in London on 20 March, Matt Brittin said Google need to improve when it comes to issues like this.
Most popular