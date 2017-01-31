- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
Head of African Union says Trump’s refugee ban is a ‘test to our unity and solidarity’
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma spoke after US President Donald Trumps executive order halted travel by people with passports from Libya, Somalia, Sudan and four other Middle East nations for 90 days, and stopped refugee resettlement for 120 days.
