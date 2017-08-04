HBO has reportedly been hacked by a group of anonymous hackers on Monday, August 1. Following the attack, a handful of unaired episodes from HBO's multiple shows got leaked online. And, now the hackers have threatened to leak more data on the coming Sunday, August 6.

In an automated response sent to several media websites, the hackers group wrote that they will "release the leak gradually every week," as they claimed to have the access to 1.5 terabytes of 'sensitive data'. Reports state that the hackers will start sharing the data this Sunday at 12 GMT.

The message begins with "Hi, I am Mr. Smith". It further reads — "Yes, we hacked HBO and 1.5 TB of sensitive data and films is in our hands! We release the leak gradually every week (Sunday 12 GMT)." And, it ends with, "HBO is Falling......."

While HBO has acknowledged the hack, HBO president and CEO Richard Plepler informed the employees, "At this time, we do not believe that our email system as a whole has been compromised, but the forensic review is ongoing."

The broadcaster firmly believes that the hackers did not break into its email system. But the security contractor hired by HBO revealed that the cyber attackers obtained thousands of internal documents." The company is hired by HBO to delete all the search results for the leaked data from Google.

While the hackers claim to have the script of Game of Thrones episode 4 (The Spoils of War), HBO denied commenting any further on the case's latest development. The network told The Wrap, "Due to an ongoing investigation, we cannot speak to any specifics."

If the hackers do leak some further unaired episode of any internal data (as they claim), it will have a massive impact on the company.