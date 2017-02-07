Directed by:Jean-Marc Vallée Written for television and created by: David E Kelley Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, James Tupper, Jeffrey Nordling, Santiago Cabrera, PJ Byrne and Virginia Kull.

HBO gears up to introduce viewers to new show Big Little Lies featuring Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Kathryn Newton and Shailene Woodley in the lead. Based on the book with the same title, the story of the TV show is told through the eyes of three mothers – Madeline (Witherspoon), Celeste (Kidman) and Jane (Woodley). The story is set in California, where everyone has a peaceful and perfect life. The story comes to a twist when one lie leaves a domino effect exposing everyone's not so perfect lives.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Based on the New York Times number-one bestseller of the same name by Liane Moriarty, this seven-part limited series is a subversive, darkly comedic drama that weaves a tale of murder and mischief as it explores society's myth of perfection and the contradictions that exist beneath our idealized façade of marriage, sex, parenting and friendship.

While the show premieres next Sunday, here are a few things you need to know before the show airs (spoiler alert):

- It ends with season 1: The limited TV series will end with a closed ending, leaving no scope for a season 2.

- The show is not about the murder: The show's first twist takes place when one of the characters is shot dead. However, according to TV Line's reviewer, Dave Nemetz, the murder is almost beside the point. "The vicious battle for power and status waged between the Monterey moms is gripping enough, and serves as a showcase for some fantastic female performances," Nemetz said. The murder takes place during a disastrous parents' night in elementary school fundraiser function.

- The heavy loaded starcast: It is going to be a star studded affair. The show sees Emmy nominees like Laura Dern as Renata, Alexander Skarsgard as Celeste's husband Perry and Adam Scott as Madeline's husband Ed in supporting roles.

- Witherspoon's best performance since Wild: Calling it the greatest show of 2017, Kevin O'Keeffe wrote that the show sees brilliant performances especially from Witherspoon. "It's her best work since Wild, maybe since Legally Blonde, and calls to memory her iconic portrayal of Tracy Flick in Election. She's best when acting opposite her Wild co-star Dern, who is just incredible as Renata. Kidman is icy perfection; Woodley and Kravitz are both charming," he writes.

- The miniseries will connect best with women: In an interview last year at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, the actresses of the show revealed that every spectrum and every colour of women's lives is seen in the show.