One of the hottest Wives and Girlfriends (WAGs) of IPL 2017, Hazel Keech, the wife of Team India hotshot Yuvraj Singh, has revealed what the swashbuckling southpaw cricketer did ahead of his maiden match in IPL 2017.

Yuvraj played table-tennis, with Shikhar Dhawan being his doubles partner!

TT doubles.... serious stuff with these boys @mightywillow @yuvisofficial @shikhardofficial A post shared by HazelKeechOfficial (@hazelkeechofficial) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

A key member of IPL defending champions the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Yuvraj, 35, an IPL veteran, started off his campaign in the competition this year with a blast as he scored 62 runs off 27 balls (6 x 3, 4 x 7) to help his team set a target of 207 runs in 20 overs.

In the absence of Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers and KL Rahul, it looked like an unachievable target for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and predictably, they couldn't achieve the target as the Bengaluru side got all out for 172 runs in 19.4 overs. How the match transpired.

Hazel was present in the stands at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Hyderabad to witness the match. No doubt about who the man of the match was!

Yuvraj married Bollywood actor Hazel Keech in November last year, and soon, Hazel's name changed to "Gurbasant Kaur', which was given to her by Sant Balvinder Singh.