A Houston taxi driver made an unusual friend during Hurricane Harvey. William Bruso returned to his taxi after getting food to find a hawk sitting on the passenger seat. Dubbed Harvey, the Coopers hawk refused to leave his shelter. Bruso made sure the bird wasnt injured and tried to release him but Harvey seemed unwilling to brave the storm on his own. Eventually, Bruso agreed to let the hawk stay until the hurricane has passed.
Hawk hides from Hurricane Harvey in taxi, refuses to leave
- August 26, 2017 19:12 IST
