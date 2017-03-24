CBS has officially renewed Hawaii Five-0 for Season 8 once again sparking speculations on the fate of Alex O'Loughlin's character Steve McGarrett as the actor has earlier said Season 8 would be his last.

In an interview with ET back in November 2016, O'Loughlin opened up about his worries.

"My body's pretty broken up. I got through most of them -- the last surgery I had on my elbow I came to work the next day at 5.30 am, I just had them bandage my elbow," O'Loughlin told the media outlet. "I've pushed through all of them but I've got a back injury now and this one's really sort of slowed me down. It's also forced me to look at my future and what I've realized is I want to be able to throw a football with my grandkids. I want to be moving my life -- a TV show is not worth that. "

Recently, Hawaii Five-0 executive producer Peter M Lenkov also spoke about the future of the show saying he was yet to think about an end date. He would like to carry on with the show as long as viewers find it interesting. At the same time, he hasn't entertained the possibility of continuing with the show without its lead, O'Loughlin.

Lenkov said: "No. If it's something that's really going to happen, it's something that I would have to take seriously, but right now, I'm hoping that this is something he'll want to do for a few more years at least."

Hawaii Five-0 airs Fridays on CBS.