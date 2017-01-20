This Friday's episode of police procedural drama Hawaii Five-0 on CBS will focus on the struggle that native Hawaiians go through today. Watch the episode live at 9pm EST on CBS.

Ka Laina Ma Ke One (Line in the Sand) deals with a fugitive seeking asylum in the Nation of Hawaii. The promo for the episode shows the US Marshals and the Five-0 crew in a stand-off, with the H50 team trying to convince guest star Lou Diamond Phillips that he does not have jurisdiction in the Nation of Hawaii.

"The concept was to come up with a storyline that would allow the audience to understand more about the sovereign country within the state. So a diplomatic standoff felt like the right way into that world," Hawaii Five-0 producer Bryan Spicer told Hawaii News Now.

"We really just wanted to tell a story deeply rooted in Hawaiian culture and share that with the world. The history of this Nation is not something that a lot of the world — or even our country knows about — so if we can create some awareness or discussion I think that would be beneficial."

This will be the last episode that will be aired in January before the show goes on a short hiatus. Hawaii Five-0 will return to CBS with Season 7 episode 15 on February 3.

The synopsis for Season 7 episode 14 reads: "Five-0 must negotiate between the law and local customs when a man wanted for murder escapes capture and seeks asylum in sovereign land belonging to the Nation of Hawaii."

Hawaii Five-O season 7 episode 14 is scheduled to go on air on CBS on January 20, 2017. It was directed by Peter Weller and written by Sean O'Reilly.