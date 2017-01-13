Hawaii Five-0 Season 7 episode 13 will see Masi Oka's character Dr Max Bergman moving to Africa with his wife Sabrina, and the episode is expected to be a tearjerker. "You're going to want to grab the tissues for this one," teases the official Twitter handle of the CBS police procedural drama.

Oka announced his decision to leave the show back in November, saying that his character has had a successful growth in the seven years he has been a part of the show. "I just thought the character went through a major journey. He got married, now he's going off to Africa, so I think character-wise I felt like Max had done too much of everything he can do," the actor told Entertainment Weekly.

Oka has been a part of the show since Season 1, first as a recurring cast and then as a series regular from Season 2.

This Friday's episode is titled Ua ho'i ka 'opua i Awalua (The Clouds Always Return to Awalua) and the summary reads: "As Max prepares to say goodbye to his Five-0 family, they must investigate a murder during a police convention on the island."

The previous episode of Hawaii Five-0 was a big one for Chin, as it saw him finally gaining legal custody of Sara, his niece. "It's the most poignant episode I've been involved in, but I would also describe it as one that showcases a side of Chin we've never seen before — specifically, the love he didn't know he had for a little girl he's come to treat like family. As family," actor Daniel Dae Kim told TVGuide.

Hawaii Five-0 airs Fridays on CBS.