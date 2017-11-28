Hawaii brings back Cold War-era nuclear attack warning signal amid North Korea threats

Hawaii is reinstating a decades-old, nuclear attack warning signal in an effort to prepare for a potential North Korean missile launch. According to a report issued by the Hawaii Department of Defense, residents should prepare to be sheltered for as long as 14 days, but 90% of the population would survive a nuclear attack. North Korea is pursuing nuclear weapons and missile programs in defiance of UN Security Council sanctions and has made no secret of its plans to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the US mainland.