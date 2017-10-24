There is no denying that all of us have had weird dreams that seem to be really absurd. The weirdest of all is having 'sex dreams'. You may just wake up thinking: "What did I just saw?" However, that's not something to be ashamed of. Actually, it's at times not even about the person who dreamt of having sex with.

Here are some common sex dreams people have and here's what it signifies:

With an ex

Having sex with your ex is one of the most common ones of the lot. The first thought that comes to the mind is whether we still have feelings for the person or not. Well, it may come as a relief to you that no, it does not mean that you're missing your ex, it actually means you miss what that person represented.

Dream expert Lauri Loewenberg told Cosmopolitan: "If it's been a long time since this person's been in your life, it's not about him, but about what he represents: first love, the passion, excitement, being desired, desiring someone."

With co-worker

Dreaming about having sex with a co-worker is also very common. If you have any feelings for the person, the dream just signifies that you are safely exploring the possibilities. However, if it is someone you are very formal with or just a colleague for you, fear not. You saw such a dream either because you met the person recently or maybe there is some quality the person possesses which may be beneficial to you if you incorporate it in you.

With someone of the same sex

Same-sex sex dreams are very common, according to Loewenberg. She says: "If it seems weird and random to have that dream, remember it's not really about [having that curiosity], but more about what the person you're having sex with represents."

With someone you hate

You may wake up super angry after seeing a dream like that. Well, dreaming about having sex with someone you absolutely despise can be really annoying. Loewenberg explains it saying: "It could be that your subconscious mind is urging you to find a way to connect with that person, to come together on some level with them for the sake of your sanity."

Also, there is a possibility that there is some skill in that person which you want for yourself. Maybe, the person has a job you always wanted or is a successful singer which you wanted to become or something like that.

With a faceless stranger

Dreaming about having sex with a faceless stranger is disturbing of them all. However, dream about 'mystery lover' is actually the second-most common theme to dreams about after exes, Loewenberg mentions.

"It doesn't mean there's someone out there waiting for you, and you're dreaming about them...This is really more about you. The mystery lover symbolizes some aspect of yourself that you're trying to get to know and utilize in your own life," she explained.

The faceless stranger actually represents a desire for you to be more authoritative as well as assertive in your daily life.