The government has made it mandatory to link your PAN details and your Aadhar card number and the last date for doing it is June 30. The decision was made to expand the income tax base and also to curb the circulation of black money in the country.

While it is compulsory for those who own both PAN card and Aadhar card, those applying for a new PAN will also need to quote their Aadhar enrolment number.

"Every person who has been allotted permanent account number as on the 1st day of July 2017, and who in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (2) of section 139AA is required to intimate his Aadhaar number, shall intimate his Aadhaar number to the Principal Director General of Income-tax (Systems) or director general of Income-tax (Systems) or the person authorised by the said authorities," a government notification had said.

Considering the deadline is just a few hours away, here's how you can link your PAN number and Aadhar ID:

Log on to https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Click on the "Link Aadhar" tab on the left panel

A new page opens and you will need to key in your PAN number, Aadhar number and your name as per your Aadhar card

Enter the code provided on the page

Click on "Link Aadhar"

In the case of any mismatch in Aadhaar name provided, an Aadhaar OTP will be required.

After submitting the Aadhaar details, a message will be displayed confirming the linking of Aadhaar with PAN. You will also get a confirmation email on your registered email ID.