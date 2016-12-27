Virtual reality or VR was familiarised in different ways like Google Cardboard VR headset, scary VR videos and VR porn of course. Since the holiday season is upon us, VRPorn.com has revealed that it has witnessed a massive spike in the amount of user searches for porn in virtual reality. Well, that's one way to put your VR glasses to use.

According to VRPorn.com, a free adult entertainment website, user searches for the term "VR Porn" rose significantly during Christmas, similar to the spike witnessed during the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The search traffic went past 500 concurrent users for hours on Christmas day, said VRPorn.com founder and CEO Daniel Peterson.

Read: Coolest VR headsets in 2016: Prep for a VR-centric 2017 with these future-ready gadgets

"Searches for VR Porn are skyrocketing. VRPorn.com is at the top of Google for these searches and we can tell you first hand that interest continues to increase," Peterson told Breitbart Tech in an email statement. "We experienced a 50% surge in search traffic for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and we are seeing the same thing as Christmas approaches."

Virtual reality headsets became popular last year as several companies came up with innovative and affordable options. The popularity of VR porn quickly followed and some hotels started to offer VR porn as a part of room service.

In a separate report last month, Kento Yoshida, the president of Tokyo-based adult video maker VRG, told Japan Times that VR is the "best way to satisfy" customer needs. He added that the technology can harbor a desire for abnormal or illicit sex, which otherwise is not possible in real life.

Using porn as a way to familiarise people with virtual reality has proven to be a success. A recent report suggested that VR porn will soon be replaced by hologram porn, an idea proposed by the adult entertainment company, CamSoda.

The company plans to bring live holographic streaming of its "camgirls" to users, and a demo will be presented at the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas next month. It will certainly be first of its kind, but it remains to be seen whether it can match the success of VR porn or not. If you are thinking hologram porn will be expensive than VR porn, you are wrong.

CamSoda is making bringing hologram porn to your smartphones and tablets simply by placing inexpensive transparent pyramids on the screens. If the demo video of the hologram porn is any indication, we highly doubt its success due to the lack of clarity. You can watch the video below: