Comrade in America aka CIA has been hogging all the limelight ever since the makers of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming Malayalam movie revealed its title and first-look posters.

Now, the trollers have took it upon themselves to give the posters a new spin. While Captain Raju dons a poster titled PIN - Pavanazhi in Nadodikattu, V. Muraleedharan's poster avatar is titled MIS - Muraleedharan in Samarapandal. Salim Kumar is also featured in the morphed poster as his iconic character Manavalan from Pulivaalkalyanam; his poster comes with the abbreviation MID - Manavalan in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Harisree Ashokan's poster with the name RIP – Ramanan in Punjabihouse, his most remembered character, is a barrell of laughs. Mohanlal, who is basking in the success of the action thriller Pulimurugan, was not spared either. He earned the title MIF - Murukan in Forest. Meanwhile, Ilayathalapathy's image has been used for a poster titled SIA - Save in America.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the butt of all trollers, got the morphed treatment as well. The PM's poster has been aptly titled MIA - Modi in America- a potshot at his foreign visits. American President Donald Trump's face has also been morphed in place of DQ, with the title Trump in America.

Trolls always double as free promotion for movies. Mammootty's Kasaba is a case in point. Soon after the megastar's first-look poster hit the cyber space, trollers started churning out memes – few of them were even shared by the actor – inspiring many others to come up with more trolls. Nithin Renji Panicker directorial made good opening day business riding on the troll wave.

Similarly, the trolls of Comrade in America is also expected to work well for the Amal Neerad directorial, which has been mainly shot in Kottayam and the US. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film, but it is expected to hit the screens in April.

Check out the funny posters of Comrade of America:

