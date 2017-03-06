Mohanlal, who is basking in the success of Pulimurugan, appeared in a new salt-and-

pepper avatar for the 150-day success celebration of the action thriller at

CIAL Convention Centre in Kochi on Saturday, March 4.

The latest look of the superstar has, however, impressed the audience, who are all praise for him. "Wow. He is looking very handsome even at this age. Super stylish [sic]," said a social media user. During the success celebration, Mohanlal was seen in a white high-collared shirt with red blazer and jeans, complemented by a frame less specs. He has lost weight and looks very stylish in this new get-up.

Meanwhile, it was only a few days ago, Mohanlal had completed his 28-day Ayurvedic treatment and looked rejuvenated in the photos that were shared on the Facebook page The Complete Actor. The images that resembled his look from the superhit movie Narasimham, had then gone viral on social media.

It is understood that the superstar has transformed into this new avatar for his upcoming movie, which is being helmed by B Unnikrishnan. Few photos from the sets of the movie, in which he plays a retired police officer have also surfaced online after he joined the team on March 5. The big-budget entertainer, bankrolled by popular Tamil producer Rockline Venkatesh, boasts of an ensemble cast. Few biggies from Tamil and Telugu entertainment industries are also making their debut in Malayalam with the Mohanlal-starrer.

The filmmaker had recently announced Tamil actors Vishal, Hansika Motwani and Telugu actor Srikanth playing significant roles in his movie. While announcing the beginning of the movie's shooting in Thiruvanathapuram on March 4, the director had shared a photo of him with Telugu actress Rashi Khanna, who is also playing a pivotal role in the upcoming film. Reports also suggest that the yet-to-be-titled project will have Manju Warrier opposite Mohanlal, and stunt choreographer Peter Hein, who became a familiar face for the Kerala audience with the blockbuster Pulimurugan, is said to be handling the action sequences of the movie.

Check out the photos of Mohanlal's salt-and-pepper avatar here:

