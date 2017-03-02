The first teaser introducing the character Aashiq played by Asif Ali in the upcoming Malayalam movie Avarude Raavukal hit the cyber space on March 1. The 45-second video has been garnering fabulous response from the audience.

"Superb teaser.. u r getting better in selection and performance nowadays [sic]," comments a social media user, while many others hope that it will be an inspirational movie, in which Asif gets to prove his potential in terms of performance. Even without delivering a single dialogue, Asif could impress the audience with his expressions in the teaser as Aashiq, an aspiring actor.

The teaser, which also features Mukesh, Alexander Prasanth, Aju Varghese and Nedumudi Venu, has been trending on YouTube India, and has been viewed over 1.6 lakh times in less than 17 hours of its release on the video sharing page of Manorama Online.

Shanil Muhammed, the director of Avarude Raavukal has revealed that the team will soon release the character teaser of Unni Mukundan and Vinay Forrt. "Thanks a lot for the immense support guys ❤ Many have been messaging me asking about Unni Mukundan and Vinay's Forrt's characters. Teaser for them is on the way! :)[sic]," the filmmaker posted on his social media page. The movie, which also stars Honey Rose, Sudhi Koppa and Lena in significant roles, is the production venture of Ajai Krishnan.

Watch the teaser introducing Asif's character in Avarude Raavukal here: