Popular two-wheeler maker TVS is yet to reveal the launch date of its much-awaited sport bike Akula 310 in India. But that does not stop the company from testing its upcoming models on public roads.

As TVS continues to put the Akula 310, which in its production version is rumoured to get the name Apache RR 310S, through testing in the country more spy images of the motorcycle hit the web. A new batch of the TVS Apache RR 310S images has now started doing the rounds on the internet and the interesting bit from the pictures is that the change in the position of the side mirror.

In the earlier images of the TVS Apache RR 310S, the rear view mirrors were seen mounted on the front fairing, in the latest shared by RushLane, the mirror is shown on the handlerbar. The rest of the features seem to be the same as in the earlier spy shots.

First made its appearance as a concept at the Auto Expo last year, the TVS Apache RR 310S has been developed in partnership with German two-wheeler manufacturer BMW Motorrad. Expected to be launched now in November this year, the Apache RR 310S will be the fastest and most powerful motorcycle from the house of TVS.

At the heart of the sport bike is likely to be a 310cc engine of BMW G 310 R mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine will churn out 34hp of power and 28Nm of torque. The bike will feature front upside down suspension and rear mono shock.

Other features expected include are twin headlamp unit with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), large windscreen, multi-info instrument cluster and LED tail lamps. To be pitted against KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the Yamaha YZF-R3, the TVS Apache RR 310S could also get ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) as optional.