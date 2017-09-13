After taking fans to the world of Rudra and Siva, young star Dulquer Salmaan introduced his third character in bilingual anthology movie Solo via social media pages on Tuesday, September 12.

Interestingly, Dulquer is seen in a never-seen-before peppy avatar with long hair and the intro video gives a hint on his stammering problem as he introduces himself as Sh Sh Sh Shekhar. Netizens have been showering positive comments on the interesting look of DQ and the promo video has been viewed over 2.3 lakh times within 12 hours of hitting the cyber space.

Kabali-fame Dhansika plays opposite DQ in the third segment of Solo, directed by Bollywood filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar.

Meet Sh Sh Sh Shekhar here



In one of the segments of Solo, Dulquer plays as Indian Army officer Lt. Rudhra Ramachandran opposite Neha Sharma. Nasser, Suhasini ManiRatnam, Suresh Menon, Sujata Sehgal, Dino Morea and Deepti Sati also form the ensemble cast. The songs Roshomon, Sita Kalyanam and Sajan More belonging to the fusion genre have already become the favourite of the music lovers. The teaser has also opened to a positive response from viewers.

Dulquer appears as a gangster in the second segment of Solo. Sruthi Hariharan, Manoj K Jeyan, Prakash Belawadi, Govind, Sai Tamhankar, Dinesh Prabhakar, Rohan Manoj, Peethambaram Menon and Asha Jayaram play significant roles. The three songs of the film, Aal Ayaal by Masala Coffee band, Aigiri Nandini and Shiv Taandav, have already become popular tracks.