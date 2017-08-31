It may have surprised you why Game of Thrones' Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Bronn (Jerome Flynn) have never appeared on screen together.

It is true that their characters never come face to face on the sets of Game of Thrones, despite both living in King's Landing.

Also read: 'Bran is the Night King' and THIS scene from Game of Thrones season 7 finale proves it

Bronn is also being quite faithful to the Lannisters, and alsoa good friend of Cersei's brother-lover Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

So why do we never see them together?

Apparently, Cersei actor Lena Headey and Bronn actor Jerome Flynn dated once upon a time, and it did not end well. Hence, they are not on speaking terms.

According to the Telegraph: "Jerome and Lena aren't on speaking terms anymore and they are never in the same room at the same time."

A member of the crew told the British daily: "It's a pity because they appeared to have patched things up for a while, but now the word is they should be kept apart at all costs."

While the actress' aunt once confirmed their relationship, the 54-year-old Ripper Street actor said in 2003: "We're not a couple right now, people have seen us together and jumped to conclusions. I can't rule out a relationship with her in the future, I just don't know."

However, with only one season left, the possibility of seeing the actors together on screen is still there.

The last and final season of HBO's Game of Thrones is expected to return either in late 2018 or early 2019.