After moving into his new house, it looks like Varun Dhawan has finally decided to culminate his relationship with his childhood friend and long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal in marriage.

A couple of months ago, it was rumored that they broke up when Natasha, who was supposed to attend Anil Kapoor's Diwali party with Varun, gave it a miss and flew to Bangkok with her friends. Her absence has given rise to speculations that things are not going right in their paradise.

It was also reported that Varun's busy schedule was causing creating trouble in his love life. Natasha was ready to take their relationship to the next level, but Varun wasn't too keen, as per the rumors. However, Natasha's presence at Varun's house-warming ceremony last December had put all the speculations about their alleged split to rest.

Last month, Varun and Natasha were spotted on a late night movie date and they didn't shy away from cameras. And if the reports in Filmfare are to be believed, the couple is all set to tie the knot and are planning to settle down sometime this year.

Earlier, when Varun was asked if he would get married in a secret ceremony, the Judwaa 2 actor told Bombay Times, "Honestly, I would love to do that, but I don't know how my parents would react to it. Being Punjabis, they would want to do it the traditional way."

Varun added, "The next step is something every individual wants to take at some point, but right now, it's not on the agenda. I have just moved into my new house, and I want to enjoy this part of life for a couple of years before I think of the next step."