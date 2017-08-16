With the news of Shraddha Kapoor being finalised opposite Baahubali star Prabhas in Saaho, rumours have been doing the rounds the stars have been paid whopping sums for the film although there is a huge pay difference between them.

The Half Girlfriend actress initially demanded Rs 12 crore, but after a lot of negotiation with the producers, she finally agreed to take home Rs 9 crore.

A source told Pinkvilla: "It's a big budget action extravaganza costing Rs 150 corre. Originally Shraddha wanted 12 crore. Her reasoning was that as the film is being shot in three languages — Hindi, Tamil and Telugu – simultaneously, the shooting would be more taxing for her and she wouldn't be able to shoot for other films then."

The source added: "She charges Rs 4 crore (approx) per film for her Hindi films, so she wanted the same for the Tamil and Telugu film. After negotiating and bargaining for weeks as the producers were keen to have her opposite Shraddha and she suits the role, their final offer was Rs 9 crore."

On the other hand, Prabhas will get more than triple of what Shraddha has been paid. The report said he would take Rs 30 crore as remuneration.

Prabhas' fee is justifiable considering that he is the current sensation of the Indian film industry, and has delivered the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema — Baahubali 2. Shraddha's career graph hasn't been quite as impressive in the past one year or so.

Meanwhile, fans are highly disappointed with Shraddha being roped in opposite the Baahubali 2 star, because they had for the longest time been rooting for the hit Baahubali 2 pair – Prabhas and Anushka Shetty – to romance on screen once again. But unfortunately Anushka had to take the exit route owing to her weight issues.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho has already gone on floors and a huge set has been erected in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Prabhas and Shraddha will start shooting for the movie from August-end.