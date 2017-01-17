Kris Jenner is said to be gearing up to marry her boyfriend Corey Gamble early this year, according to a new report.

The 61-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is readying up a prenup agreement before she walks down the aisle with Gamble, reported Radar Online. "Kris is drawing up the paperwork, which will include an iron-clad prenup for Corey to sign, of course. The contract is just a matter of formality at this point and they're both super-excited," an insider told Radar.

Kris and Gamble has been dating for about two years, shortly after she split from husband Bruce Jenner, who has now transitioned into Caitlyn Jenner.

Kris and Gamble have had their share of ups and downs, but they have worked hard on their relationship and are now ready to make it official. "Corey loves the life Kris has given him and she feels protected and loved by this guy," the insider told Radar. "This is a relationship that works, and they're anxious to take the next step."

Kris and Gamble met in 2014 during her son-in-law Kanye West's longtime best friend and fashion collaborator Riccardo Tisci's birthday bash. Corey is also friends with Justin Bieber, who has been linked to Kendall Jenner as well as Kourtney Kardashian in the past.

Sadly, not everyone is expected to be happy about a possible Gamble-Kris wedding. Sheree Buchanan, who dated the music executive for three years, told Life&Style in December 2015 that Gamble is "stalkerish" and is with Kris only for money and power.

"She should be careful and sleep with one eye open," warned Sheree. "My advice to Kris is don't marry Corey."

"Corey's temper is another thing Kris needs to watch out for. He can fly off the handle over anything if he doesn't get his way," she added.